Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames

Burned property is shown after a wildlands fire in Yigo, Guam, April 23,2021. 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, 36th Security Forces Squadron along with Guam Fire Department and U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, jointly responded to the fire. The three departments worked together to contain and extinguish the fires to protect local residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

