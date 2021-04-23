Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames [Image 1 of 5]

    Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Damage of a canopy is shown after a wildland fire was extinguished on a local resident’s property in Yigo, Guam, April 23, 2021. Before the fire, the canopy had no holes or damage. The 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, 36th Security Forces Squadron along with Guam Fire Department and U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, jointly responded to the fire. The three departments worked together to contain and extinguish the fires to protect local residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 02:57
    Photo ID: 6612425
    VIRIN: 210423-F-SP573-1007
    Resolution: 5913x3209
    Size: 9.17 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    firefighters
    36th Wing

