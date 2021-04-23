A Guam Fire Department firefighter extinguishes a small fire after a wildland fire in Yigo, Guam, April 23, 2021. GFD jointly worked with the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, 36th Security Forces Squadron and U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 to respond to the wildfire and protect local residents. Both USAF and USN forces are committed to the protection of Guam residents and wildlife. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)
Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames
