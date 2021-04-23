Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames [Image 5 of 5]

    Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A Guam Fire Department firefighter extinguishes a small fire after a wildland fire in Yigo, Guam, April 23, 2021. GFD jointly worked with the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, 36th Security Forces Squadron and U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 to respond to the wildfire and protect local residents. Both USAF and USN forces are committed to the protection of Guam residents and wildlife. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 02:57
    Photo ID: 6612449
    VIRIN: 210423-F-SP573-1021
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 24.68 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames
    Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames
    Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames
    Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames
    Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    firefighters
    36th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT