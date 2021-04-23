Joint, local agencies combine to battle flames

A Guam Fire Department fire truck is shown after extinguishing a wildlands fire in Yigo, Guam, April 23, 2021. GFD jointly worked with the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, 36th Security Forces Squadron and U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 to respond to the wildfire and protect local residents. Both USAF and USN forces are committed to the protection of Guam residents and wildlife.

Date Taken: 04.23.2021
Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU