Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience visits Southwest High School during Navy Week

SAN ANTONIO – (April 22, 2021) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Russell Sylve, of New Orleans, an onboarder assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Mercado, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) Alamo City, speaks with students attending Southwest High School about career possibilities at America’s Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience, the “Nimitz.” Talent scouts and onboarders were at the Nimitz to spread Navy awareness and to pique students’ interest about America’s Navy during San Antonio Navy Week. Sylve, a 2001 graduate of Phoenix High School in Braithwaite, La., joined the Navy in 2004 becoming a recruiter in 2017. Navy Weeks are the service’s signature outreach program that enable the Navy to build and strengthen ties to the community. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two TAOCs which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

Date Taken: 04.22.2021
Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US