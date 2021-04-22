SAN ANTONIO – (April 22, 2021) Students attending Southwest High School visit America’s Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience, the “Nimitz,” during Navy Week held in Military City USA. The experience started with registration, a mission briefing, donning on rumble packs and virtual reality headsets, and immersion into the mission. The mission consisted of a virtual high-speed water extraction of a Navy SEAL team pinned down under enemy fire. Once they completed the mission, students were graded on how they responded to five separate mission commands. Additionally, many attendees took park in the pull-up challenge. Talent scouts from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio were on-hand to engage eligible attendees on a possible career in America’s Navy and to spread Navy Awareness. Navy Weeks are the service’s signature outreach program that enable the Navy to build and strengthen ties to the community. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 22:43 Photo ID: 6612254 VIRIN: 210422-N-ND850-0002 Resolution: 2800x2000 Size: 1.3 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience visits Southwest High School during Navy Week [Image 8 of 8], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.