    Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience visits Southwest High School during Navy Week [Image 8 of 8]

    Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience visits Southwest High School during Navy Week

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    SAN ANTONIO – (April 22, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handler) 2nd Class Brooks Anderson, of Houston, a talent scout assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Mercado, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) Alamo City, speaks with students attending Southwest High School about career possibilities at America’s Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience, the “Nimitz.” Talent scouts and onboarders were at the Nimitz to spread Navy awareness and to pique students’ interest about America’s Navy during San Antonio Navy Week. Anderson, a 2001 graduate of Alief High School, joined the Navy in 2003 becoming a recruiter in 2018. Navy Weeks are the service’s signature outreach program that enable the Navy to build and strengthen ties to the community. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two TAOCs which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 22:44
    Photo ID: 6612263
    VIRIN: 210422-N-ND850-0008
    Resolution: 2800x2000
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience visits Southwest High School during Navy Week [Image 8 of 8], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Week
    Navy Outreach
    America's Navy
    Navy Recruiting
    Forged by the Sea
    Know Your Military

