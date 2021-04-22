374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying

Senior Airman Saul Santos, 374th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, poses for a portrait with his personal protective equipment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2021. Santos is one of many aircraft metals technology journeymen who perform maintenance work with welding and machining equipment to keep Yokota’s aircraft flight-ready and repair equipment for various base agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

