374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying

Senior Airman Andrew Bouffard, 374th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, welds a frame together April 22, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The metals technology shop is capable of repairing, and in some cases, creating parts that are no longer in production. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP