Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying [Image 13 of 17]

    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Andrew Bouffard, 374th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, welds a frame together April 22, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The metals technology shop performs maintenance work with welding and machining equipment to keep Yokota’s aircraft flight-ready and repair equipment for various base agencies. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 21:03
    Photo ID: 6612184
    VIRIN: 210422-F-PM645-2920
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 10.5 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying [Image 17 of 17], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying
    374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    2A7XX Aircraft Metals Technology

    TAGS

    welding
    Metals Tech
    Aircraft
    374MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT