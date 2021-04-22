374th MXS metals techs make sparks flying

Senior Airman Saul Santos, 374th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, welds a frame together April 22, 2021, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Through the use of computer numerically controlled machines as well as lathes, mills and precision measurement equipment, the metals technology Airmen are able to fabricate essential aircraft parts that are no longer manufactured. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

