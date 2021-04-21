USAF Expeditionary Center hosts Total Force Phoenix Rally

Phoenix Raven Qualification Course instructors assigned to the 421st Combat Training Squadron demonstrate how to neutralize a threat to Total Force Mobility Air Forces leadership during Total Force Phoenix Rally, April 21, 2021, at the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Operations School instructors were given the opportunity to highlight how they contribute to AMC at its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

