USAF Expeditionary Center hosts Total Force Phoenix Rally

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, Air Mobility Command command chief, gives opening remarks with U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, AMC commander, during Total Force Phoenix Rally, April 20, 2021, at the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The event allows leadership across the Total Force Mobility Air Forces to discuss their perspectives and how they support AMC’s priorities: develop the force, advance warfighting capabilities, project the joint force and ensure strategic deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

