USAF Expeditionary Center hosts Total Force Phoenix Rally

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Messina, 423rd Mobility Training Squadron operations intelligence analyst, explains how Mobility Air Forces Intelligence Formal Training Unit students use a threat trainer system to Total Force Mobility Air Forces leadership during Total Force Phoenix Rally, April 21, 2021, at the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Operations School instructors were given the opportunity to highlight their efforts to the AMC mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

Date Taken: 04.21.2021
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US