U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Messina, 423rd Mobility Training Squadron operations intelligence analyst, explains how Mobility Air Forces Intelligence Formal Training Unit students use a threat trainer system to Total Force Mobility Air Forces leadership during Total Force Phoenix Rally, April 21, 2021, at the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Operations School instructors were given the opportunity to highlight their efforts to the AMC mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 08:01
|Photo ID:
|6610750
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-WH920-1038
|Resolution:
|5142x3432
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Expeditionary Center hosts Total Force Phoenix Rally [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Ashley Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
