    USAF Expeditionary Center hosts Total Force Phoenix Rally [Image 3 of 6]

    USAF Expeditionary Center hosts Total Force Phoenix Rally

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Reinitz, 423rd Mobility Training Squadron Aerial Port Expeditor instructor, explains how aerial porters utilize simulators for training to Total Force Mobility Air Forces (TF MAF) leadership during Total Force Phoenix Rally, April 21, 2021, at the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Operations School instructors were given the opportunity to showcase their contributions to leadership throughout TF MAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, USAF Expeditionary Center hosts Total Force Phoenix Rally [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Ashley Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center
    Total Force Mobility Air Forces
    Total Force Phoenix Rally

