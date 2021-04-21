USAF Expeditionary Center hosts Total Force Phoenix Rally

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Reinitz, 423rd Mobility Training Squadron Aerial Port Expeditor instructor, explains how aerial porters utilize simulators for training to Total Force Mobility Air Forces (TF MAF) leadership during Total Force Phoenix Rally, April 21, 2021, at the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Operations School instructors were given the opportunity to showcase their contributions to leadership throughout TF MAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

