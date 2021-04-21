Christopher Leonard, 423rd Mobility Training Squadron Rapid Global Mobility Course instructor, explains what students learn during RGMC to Total Force Mobility Air Forces leadership during Total Force Phoenix Rally, April 21, 2021, at the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Operations School instructors were given the opportunity to showcase how they contribute to AMC and its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ashley Hyatt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 08:01 Photo ID: 6610749 VIRIN: 210421-F-WH920-1027 Resolution: 5450x3638 Size: 3.22 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Expeditionary Center hosts Total Force Phoenix Rally [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Ashley Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.