Issac St. Tours, Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, provides a tour of the fire department to Washington State Civil Air Patrol cadets at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 15, 2021. The cadets had the opportunity to understand how important and crucial the fire department’s role is in supporting the mission at JBLM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Charles Casner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 18:45 Photo ID: 6610112 VIRIN: 210415-F-CC084-1339 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.31 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington State Civil Air Patrol visits McChord field [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.