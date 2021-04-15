Issac St. Tours, Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, provides a tour of the fire department to Washington State Civil Air Patrol cadets at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 15, 2021. The cadets had the opportunity to understand how important and crucial the fire department’s role is in supporting the mission at JBLM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Charles Casner)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 18:45
|Photo ID:
|6610112
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-CC084-1339
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington State Civil Air Patrol visits McChord field [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT