    Washington State Civil Air Patrol visits McChord Field [Image 1 of 5]

    Washington State Civil Air Patrol visits McChord Field

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Airman Charles Casner 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Washington State Civil Air Patrol cadets pose for a group photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 15, 2021. The cadets toured different units at JBLM and learned how everything works together to support a united mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Casner)

    This work, Washington State Civil Air Patrol visits McChord Field [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

