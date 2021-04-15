Washington State Civil Air Patrol visits McChord field

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sherri Holmes, 62nd Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment superintendent, explains the importance of AFE to a group of Washington State Civil Air Patrol cadets at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 15, 2021. During the visit, the cadets learned about the AFE’s unique mission and met with Airmen in charge of different types of equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Casner)

