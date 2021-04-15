Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington State Civil Air Patrol visits McChord Field [Image 2 of 5]

    Washington State Civil Air Patrol visits McChord Field

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Airman Charles Casner 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sherri Holmes, 62nd Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment superintendent, explains the importance of AFE to a group of Washington State Civil Air Patrol cadets at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 15, 2021. During the visit, the cadets learned about the AFE’s unique mission and met with Airmen in charge of different types of equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Casner)

