U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sherri Holmes, 62nd Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment superintendent, explains the importance of AFE to a group of Washington State Civil Air Patrol cadets at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 15, 2021. During the visit, the cadets learned about the AFE’s unique mission and met with Airmen in charge of different types of equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Casner)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 18:45
|Photo ID:
|6610110
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-CC084-1018
|Resolution:
|7060x4712
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington State Civil Air Patrol visits McChord Field [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT