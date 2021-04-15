Cadet Lt. Col. Jordyn Gutridge and Cadet Tech. Sgt. Adele Meyer, both cadets in the Civil Air Patrol, pick up and handle chains that secure cargo in a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 15, 2021. The cadets toured different units at JBLM to gain a deeper understanding of different careers and what is required to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Charles Casner)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 18:45
|Photo ID:
|6610111
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-CC084-1253
|Resolution:
|6836x4562
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington State Civil Air Patrol visits McChord Field [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
