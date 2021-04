Washington State Civil Air Patrol visits McChord field

Cadet Lt. Col. Jordyn Gutridge and Cadet Tech. Sgt. Adele Meyer, both cadets in the Civil Air Patrol, pick up and handle chains that secure cargo in a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 15, 2021. The cadets toured different units at JBLM to gain a deeper understanding of different careers and what is required to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Charles Casner)

