Washington State Civil Air Patrol visits McChord field

Washington State Civil Air Patrol cadets pose for a group photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 15, 2021. The cadets toured different units at JBLM and learned how everything works together to support a united mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Casner)

