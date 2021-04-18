Joint Task Force-Bravo helocast at Trujillo Bay

U.S. Army and Air Force service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, conduct a helocast training exercise from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, JTF-B, during overwater survival training at Trujillo Bay, Honduras, April 18, 2021. The training prepared service members to be able to respond to overwater flight emergencies and to ensure the safety of crew members and passengers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

