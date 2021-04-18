Joint Task Force-Bravo helocast at Trujillo Bay

U.S. Army and Air Force service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, prepare to jump out of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, JTF-B, during a helocast training exercise during overwater survival training at Trujillo Bay, Honduras, April 18, 2021. The training prepared service members to be able to respond to overwater flight emergencies and to ensure the safety of crew members and passengers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

Date Taken: 04.18.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 Location: TRUJILLO BAY, HN