    Joint Task Force-Bravo helocast at Trujillo Bay [Image 5 of 7]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo helocast at Trujillo Bay

    TRUJILLO BAY, HONDURAS

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army and Air Force service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, prepare to jump out of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, JTF-B, during a helocast training exercise during overwater survival training at Trujillo Bay, Honduras, April 18, 2021. The training prepared service members to be able to respond to overwater flight emergencies and to ensure the safety of crew members and passengers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    IMAGE INFO

    Helocast
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    JTF-B
    Soto Cano Air Base
    Overwater survival training
    Trujillo Bay

