    Joint Task Force-Bravo helocast at Trujillo Bay [Image 2 of 7]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo helocast at Trujillo Bay

    TRUJILLO BAY, HONDURAS

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army and Air Force service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, conduct a helocast training exercise from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, JTF-B, during overwater survival training at Trujillo Bay, Honduras, April 18, 2021. The training allowed service members to improve their survivability and readiness in the event of a natural disaster or personnel recovery rescue mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 09:10
    Photo ID: 6609232
    VIRIN: 210418-M-LP762-1278
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: TRUJILLO BAY, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo helocast at Trujillo Bay [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Helocast
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    JTF-B
    Soto Cano Air Base
    Overwater survival training
    Trujillo Bay

