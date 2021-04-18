Joint Task Force-Bravo helocast at Trujillo Bay

A U.S. Army aircrew conducts a helocast training exercise in an HH-60L Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, during overwater survival training at Trujillo Bay, Honduras, April 18, 2021. The training prepared service members to be able to respond to overwater flight emergencies and to ensure the safety of crew members and passengers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

Date Taken: 04.18.2021
Location: TRUJILLO BAY, HN