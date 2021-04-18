U.S. Army and Air Force service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, conduct a helocast training exercise from a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, JTF-B, during overwater survival training at Trujillo Bay, Honduras, April 18, 2021. The training allowed service members to improve their survivability and readiness in the event of a natural disaster or personnel recovery rescue mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 09:10
|Photo ID:
|6609233
|VIRIN:
|210418-M-LP762-1163
|Resolution:
|4862x3241
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|TRUJILLO BAY, HN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo helocast at Trujillo Bay [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
