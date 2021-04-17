Joint Task Force-Bravo conducts overwater survival training

U.S. Army and Air Force members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, practice climbing a rope ladder to simulate helicopter recovery during overwater survival training in Puerto Castilla, Honduras, April 17, 2021. The training is used to certify aircrews on overwater flight operations, and individual and crew emergency egress, ditching, water survival, passenger procedures, and water recovery operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

