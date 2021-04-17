U.S. Army and Air Force members with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, demonstrate a cervical spine stabilization log roll technique during overwater survival training at Puerto Castilla, Honduras, April 17, 2021. The training conducted ensures JTF-B service members are prepared to respond to regional contingencies and work with our partners in future humanitarian and disaster relief operations throughout Central America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 09:00
|Photo ID:
|6609224
|VIRIN:
|210417-M-LP762-1174
|Resolution:
|5232x3488
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|TRUJILLO BAY, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo conducts overwater survival training [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
