U.S. Army and Air Force members with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, demonstrate a cervical spine stabilization log roll technique during overwater survival training at Puerto Castilla, Honduras, April 17, 2021. The training conducted ensures JTF-B service members are prepared to respond to regional contingencies and work with our partners in future humanitarian and disaster relief operations throughout Central America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 09:00 Photo ID: 6609224 VIRIN: 210417-M-LP762-1174 Resolution: 5232x3488 Size: 2.58 MB Location: TRUJILLO BAY, HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo conducts overwater survival training [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.