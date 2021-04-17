Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo conducts overwater survival training [Image 13 of 19]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo conducts overwater survival training

    TRUJILLO BAY, HONDURAS

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army and Air Force members with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, demonstrate a cervical spine stabilization log roll technique during overwater survival training at Puerto Castilla, Honduras, April 17, 2021. The training conducted ensures JTF-B service members are prepared to respond to regional contingencies and work with our partners in future humanitarian and disaster relief operations throughout Central America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 09:00
    Photo ID: 6609224
    VIRIN: 210417-M-LP762-1174
    Resolution: 5232x3488
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: TRUJILLO BAY, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo conducts overwater survival training [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    litter
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    JTF-B
    Overwater survival training
    Trujillo Bay

