Joint Task Force-Bravo conducts overwater survival training

U.S. Army Spc. Ivan Zambrano, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, participates in shallow water egress training in Puerto Castilla, Honduras, April 17, 2021. The training introduced service members to different scenarios that will help improve their survivability and readiness in the event of an over-water aircraft mishap in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

Date Taken: 04.17.2021
Location: TRUJILLO BAY, HN