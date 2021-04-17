Joint Task Force-Bravo conducts overwater survival training

U.S. Army Spc. Ivan Zambrano, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, participates in shallow water egress training in Puerto Castilla, Honduras, April 17, 2021. The training prepared service members to be able to respond to overwater flight emergencies and to ensure the safety of crew members and passengers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

