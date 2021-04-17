Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo conducts overwater survival training [Image 12 of 19]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo conducts overwater survival training

    TRUJILLO BAY, HONDURAS

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army and Air Force members with 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras participate in a cervical spine recovery training exercise during overwater survival training at Puerto Castilla, Honduras, April 17, 2021. The training introduced service members to different scenarios that will help improve their survivability and readiness in the event of an over-water aircraft mishap throughout U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 09:00
    Location: TRUJILLO BAY, HN
    Medical
    litter
    JTF-B
    readiness
    Overwater survival training
    Trujillo Bay

