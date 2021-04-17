Joint Task Force-Bravo conducts overwater survival training

U.S. Army and Air Force members with 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras participate in a cervical spine recovery training exercise during overwater survival training at Puerto Castilla, Honduras, April 17, 2021. The training introduced service members to different scenarios that will help improve their survivability and readiness in the event of an over-water aircraft mishap throughout U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

