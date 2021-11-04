U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jesse Curtis and Antonio Flores, both rail instructors from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, demonstrate tie-down procedures to students at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 11, 2021. The instructors sought to enhance their students’ knowledge of rail load-out, rail safety, tie-downs and movement planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 23:12 Photo ID: 6608786 VIRIN: 210411-F-ZF730-0135 Resolution: 5076x3417 Size: 1.42 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine instructors teach U.S. Soldiers railway operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.