U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jesse Curtis and Antonio Flores, both rail instructors from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, demonstrate tie-down procedures to students at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 11, 2021. The instructors sought to enhance their students’ knowledge of rail load-out, rail safety, tie-downs and movement planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 23:12
|Photo ID:
|6608786
|VIRIN:
|210411-F-ZF730-0135
|Resolution:
|5076x3417
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine instructors teach U.S. Soldiers railway operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine instructors teach U.S. Soldiers railway operations
