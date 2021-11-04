Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine instructors teach U.S. Soldiers railway operations [Image 2 of 4]

    Marine instructors teach U.S. Soldiers railway operations

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Antonio Flores, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow rail operations instructor, teaches a class at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 11, 2021. The training event was a hands-on application of classroom instruction conducted by Soldiers of the 678th and 679th Movement Control Teams, along with Soldiers of the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 23:12
    Photo ID: 6608784
    VIRIN: 210411-F-ZF730-0116
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine instructors teach U.S. Soldiers railway operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow
    Railway Operations
    757th Expeditionary Railway Center

