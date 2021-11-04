U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jesse Curtis, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow lead rail instructor, walks down a rail car during a training session at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 11, 2021. Rail instructors came from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow to bolster the readiness of 678th and 679th Movement Control Teams, as well as Soldiers of the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center, to support Department of Defense Logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 23:12 Photo ID: 6608785 VIRIN: 210411-F-ZF730-0125 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.75 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine instructors teach U.S. Soldiers railway operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.