Soldiers assigned to the 679th Movement Control Team learn how to operate a railroad switch during a training event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 11, 2021. Soldiers of the 678th and 679th Movement Control Teams, along with Soldiers of the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center, conducted railway operations training to bolster their readiness to support Department of Defense logistics missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 23:12 Photo ID: 6608783 VIRIN: 210411-F-ZF730-0108 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.58 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine instructors teach U.S. Soldiers railway operation [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.