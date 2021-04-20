U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Rich Nelly, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Illinois National Guard commander speaks with members of the local health department in the Belle-Claire vaccination site in Belleville, Illinois, April 20, 2021. County health departments, throughout Illinois, work hand-in-hand with the Illinois National Guard to provide vaccinations to state residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez, Illinois Air National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 23:05
|Photo ID:
|6608778
|VIRIN:
|210420-Z-AZ071-1151
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1017.63 KB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Neely Visits Service Members Working Vaccination Sites in Belleville, Illinois [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT