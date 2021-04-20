Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Neely Visits Service Members Working Vaccination Sites in Belleville, Illinois [Image 9 of 9]

    Maj. Gen. Neely Visits Service Members Working Vaccination Sites in Belleville, Illinois

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Rich Nelly, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Illinois National Guard commander speaks with members of the local health department in the Belle-Claire vaccination site in Belleville, Illinois, April 20, 2021. County health departments, throughout Illinois, work hand-in-hand with the Illinois National Guard to provide vaccinations to state residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez, Illinois Air National Guard)

    This work, Maj. Gen. Neely Visits Service Members Working Vaccination Sites in Belleville, Illinois [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Illinois National Guard
    COVID-19 Vaccinations

