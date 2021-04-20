U.S. Army Spc. Lawrence Black, Belleville, Illinois native and 123rd Engineering Battalion construction engineer listens to Illinois National Guard leadership in the Belle-Claire vaccination site, Belleville, Illinois, April 20, 2021. Spc. Black is currently serving as a team member at the site to assist the local health department in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to state residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez, Illinois Air National Guard)(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez, Illinois Air National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 23:05
|Photo ID:
|6608774
|VIRIN:
|210420-Z-AZ071-1095
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|710.9 KB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Hometown:
|BELLEVILLE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Neely Visits Service Members Working Vaccination Sites in Belleville, Illinois [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
