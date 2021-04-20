Maj. Gen. Neely Visits Service Members Working Vaccination Sites in Belleville, Illinois

U.S. Army Spc. Ashlyn Nelson, Shawnetown, Illinois native and 123rd Engineering Battalion combat engineer listens to Illinois National Guard leadership in the Belle-Claire vaccination site, Belleville, Illinois, April 20, 2021. Nelson is currently serving as a team member at the site to assist the local health department in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to state residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez, Illinois Air National Guard)

Date Taken: 04.20.2021
Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
Hometown: SHAWNEETOWN, IL, US