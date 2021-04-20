Maj. Gen. Neely Visits Service Members Working Vaccination Sites in Belleville, Illinois

U.S. Army, Illinois National Guard service members stand in line in the Belle-Claire vaccination site in Belleville, Illinois, April 20, 2021. These members stand, listening to the U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Illinois National Guard commander as he explains the importance of their service to the COVID-19 mission within the state. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez, Illinois Air National Guard)

