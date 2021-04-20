U.S. Army Spc. Elliot Mitchell, 123rd Engineering Battalion construction engineer, holds a commander's coin in the Belle-Claire vaccination site, Belleville, Illinois, April 20, 2021. The coin stands as a symbol of appreciation and acknowledgement for exceptional effort made by individuals and is rewarded by military leadership to its recipient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez, Illinois Air National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 23:06
|Photo ID:
|6608770
|VIRIN:
|210420-Z-AZ071-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|848.51 KB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Hometown:
|EAST ST. LOUIS, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Neely Visits Service Members Working Vaccination Sites in Belleville, Illinois [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT