JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 1, 2021) - Hospitalman Ana Marcos, a laboratory technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, prepares patient samples for the centrifuge. Marcos, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “As a laboratory technician, I watch for critical values in the samples, to help physicians understand what’s going on with their patients.” Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s laboratory has earned reaccreditation from the American Association of Blood Banks and the College of American Pathologists. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 10:00
|Photo ID:
|6607486
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-QA097-010
|Resolution:
|4328x3144
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Technician [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
