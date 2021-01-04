Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Technician

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 1, 2021) - Hospitalman Ana Marcos, a laboratory technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, prepares patient samples for the centrifuge. Marcos, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “As a laboratory technician, I watch for critical values in the samples, to help physicians understand what’s going on with their patients.” Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s laboratory has earned reaccreditation from the American Association of Blood Banks and the College of American Pathologists. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

