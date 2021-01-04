Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Technician [Image 2 of 3]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 1, 2021) - Hospitalman Ana Marcos, a laboratory technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, prepares patient samples for the centrifuge. Marcos, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “As a laboratory technician, I watch for critical values in the samples, to help physicians understand what’s going on with their patients.” Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s laboratory has earned reaccreditation from the American Association of Blood Banks and the College of American Pathologists. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Technician
