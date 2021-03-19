Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Materials Management [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Materials Management

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 19, 2021) - Logistic Specialist 2nd Class Brittany McClain, from Materials Management, delivers supplies at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. McClain, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, says, “It’s very important that the hospital has supplies to function and take care of the patients.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 10:00
    Photo ID: 6607482
    VIRIN: 210319-N-QA097-020
    Resolution: 2602x2844
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Materials Management [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Materials Management
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Technician
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Occupational Therapy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Materials Management
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT