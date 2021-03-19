JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 19, 2021) - Logistic Specialist 2nd Class Brittany McClain, from Materials Management, delivers supplies at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. McClain, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, says, “It’s very important that the hospital has supplies to function and take care of the patients.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 10:00
|Photo ID:
|6607482
|VIRIN:
|210319-N-QA097-020
|Resolution:
|2602x2844
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Materials Management [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
