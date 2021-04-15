Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Occupational Therapy [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Occupational Therapy

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Yan Kennon 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 15, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Danise Abraham uses a dry heat modality in preparation for functional activities, at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Occupational Therapy Clinic. Abraham, a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is a certified occupational therapy assistant. Abraham says, “My greatest thrill is seeing positive progress in my patients and ultimately returning them back to their normal pre-injury activities of daily living.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 10:01
    Photo ID: 6607491
    VIRIN: 210415-N-SD610-001
    Resolution: 2269x1976
    Size: 590.85 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Occupational Therapy [Image 3 of 3], by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Materials Management
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Technician
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Occupational Therapy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Occupational Therapy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT