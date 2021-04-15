JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 15, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Danise Abraham uses a dry heat modality in preparation for functional activities, at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Occupational Therapy Clinic. Abraham, a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is a certified occupational therapy assistant. Abraham says, “My greatest thrill is seeing positive progress in my patients and ultimately returning them back to their normal pre-injury activities of daily living.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 10:01
|Photo ID:
|6607491
|VIRIN:
|210415-N-SD610-001
|Resolution:
|2269x1976
|Size:
|590.85 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Occupational Therapy [Image 3 of 3], by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS
