Naval Hospital Jacksonville Occupational Therapy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 15, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Danise Abraham uses a dry heat modality in preparation for functional activities, at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Occupational Therapy Clinic. Abraham, a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is a certified occupational therapy assistant. Abraham says, “My greatest thrill is seeing positive progress in my patients and ultimately returning them back to their normal pre-injury activities of daily living.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

