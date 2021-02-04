210402-N-NQ285-1171

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 2, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Daniel Snell, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), inventories gas mask filters, April 2, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 06:05 Photo ID: 6607207 VIRIN: 210402-N-NQ285-1171 Resolution: 5021x3586 Size: 925.88 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Operations with the Iwo Jima ARG [Image 9 of 9], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.