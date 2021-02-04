210402-N-NQ285-1039

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 2, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Nobles, left, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), instructs Sailors on takedown techniques during Security Reaction Force-Basic (SRF-B) training, April 2, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 06:04 Photo ID: 6607203 VIRIN: 210402-N-NQ285-1039 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 800.03 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts SRF-B Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.