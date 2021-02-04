210402-N-NQ285-1039
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 2, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Nobles, left, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), instructs Sailors on takedown techniques during Security Reaction Force-Basic (SRF-B) training, April 2, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 06:04
|Photo ID:
|6607203
|VIRIN:
|210402-N-NQ285-1039
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|800.03 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts SRF-B Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
