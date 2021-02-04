USS Carter Hall Conducts SRF-B Training

210402-N-NQ285-1094

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 2, 2021) Seaman Litzy Velazquez, left, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), practices takedown techniques on Seaman Will Sullivan during Security Reaction Force-Basic (SRF-B) training, April 2, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

