USS Carter Hall Conducts Ship Preservation

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 2, 2021) Seaman Treshuan Gray, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), sands primer on the ship's boat deck, April 2, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

