210402-N-NQ285-1155
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 2, 2021) Seaman Treshuan Gray, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), sands primer on the ship's boat deck, April 2, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 06:05
|Photo ID:
|6607206
|VIRIN:
|210402-N-NQ285-1155
|Resolution:
|4923x3516
|Size:
|972.92 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Ship Preservation [Image 9 of 9], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT