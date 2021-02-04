210402-N-NQ285-1012
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 2, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Tony Breaux, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), applies a bandage to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Cody Mahoney, assigned to the 24th MEU, during a medical training exercise, April 2, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 06:04
|Photo ID:
|6607201
|VIRIN:
|210402-N-NQ285-1012
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|752.34 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Medical Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT