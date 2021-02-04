210402-N-NQ285-1012

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 2, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Tony Breaux, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), applies a bandage to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Cody Mahoney, assigned to the 24th MEU, during a medical training exercise, April 2, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 06:04 Photo ID: 6607201 VIRIN: 210402-N-NQ285-1012 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 752.34 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Medical Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.