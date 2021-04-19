Oregon National Guard continues to support COVID-19 Vaccinations across the state

An Oregon Army National Guard medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Ore., April 19, 2021. On April 6, President Joe Biden announced that all American adults would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by today’s date, as Oregon Guardsmen have now administered over 300,000 vaccinations since being activated. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 23:53
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
