    Oregon National Guard continues to support COVID-19 Vaccinations across the state [Image 16 of 16]

    Oregon National Guard continues to support COVID-19 Vaccinations across the state

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    An Oregon Army National Guard medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Ore., April 19, 2021. On April 6, President Joe Biden announced that all American adults would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by today’s date, as Oregon Guardsmen have now administered over 300,000 vaccinations since being activated. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    This work, Oregon National Guard continues to support COVID-19 Vaccinations across the state [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

