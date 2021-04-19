U.S. Coast Guard BM3 Anthony Ward holds a placard for the next person waiting in line to recieve the COVID-19 Vaccine at the Oregon Convention Center mass vaccination site, Portland, Oregon, on April 19, 2021 as 16 Coast Guard members of Columbia River Sector support the site. On April 6, President Joe Biden announced that all American adults would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by today’s date, as Oregon Guardsmen have now administered over 300,000 vaccinations since being activated. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 23:53 Photo ID: 6606929 VIRIN: 210419-Z-CH590-0176 Resolution: 7500x5000 Size: 12.26 MB Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard continues to support COVID-19 Vaccinations across the state [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.